Tyler man arrested on murder warrant in Smith County

A Tyler man has been arrested and charged with murder.

Colton Wade Tate, 22, of Tyler was arrested this morning and charged with murder.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Tate is allegedly involved with the murder of Andrew Carpenter, 19, of Whitehouse.

On November 5, The Smith County Sheriff's Office received a call in regards to a shooting in the 8800 block of Deerwood Drive in Smith County.

Deputies responded to the location, along with emergency medical personnel. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Carpenter was found inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses at the location performed CPR on Carpenter until EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies secured the scene and were able to locate several witnesses. Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to assist with the investigation.

Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr. was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with murder. On Nov. 9, Nathan Ryan Garcia, 20, of Whitehouse turned himself into the Smith County Sheriff's Office after a murder warrant was issued for his arrest.

Details on Tate's arrest and his involvement in the murder case are limited at this time. Coslin says the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Tate was booked in Friday morning and was released on a $50,000 bond.

