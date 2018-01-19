Three ETX men indicted for alleged involvement in shooting of Whitehouse man

A Tyler man has been indicted for murder and two others have been charged for their involvement in the death of a Whitehouse man.

Colton Wade Tate, 22, of Tyler was brought in on a warrant this morning and indicted on a charge of murder for the death of Andrew Carpenter, 19, of Whitehouse.

The indictment obtained by KLTV Friday morning says "Tate did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual, namely Andrew Carpenter, by shooting Carpenter with a firearm." The indictment also states that the defendant "used or exhibited a deadly weapon, to-wit: a firearm, during the commission of or immediate flight from said offense."

Two other men were also brought in on warrants early Friday morning. James Ansley and Daniel Perry were both indicted for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The indictment, released to KLTV on Friday, reads that Ansley "did then and there, knowing that an investigation and official proceeding was pending and in progress, namely deadly conduct and murder and aggravated assault, intentionally and knowingly alter, destroy, and conceal physical evidence, namely firearm, with intent to impair its verity and legibility and availability as evidence in the investigation and official proceeding."

The indictment for Perry reads that he "did then and there, knowing that an investigation and official proceeding was pending and in progress, namely deadly conduct and murder and aggravated assault, intentionally and knowingly alter, destroy, and conceal physical evidence, namely firearm, with intent to impair its verity and legibility and availability as evidence in the investigation and official proceeding."

On Nov.5, The Smith County Sheriff's Office received a call in regards to a shooting in the 8800 block of Deerwood Drive in Smith County.

Deputies responded to the location, along with emergency medical personnel. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Carpenter was found inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses at the location performed CPR on Carpenter until EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies secured the scene and were able to locate several witnesses. Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to assist with the investigation.

Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr. was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with murder. On Nov. 9, Nathan Ryan Garcia, 20, of Whitehouse turned himself into the Smith County Sheriff's Office after a murder warrant was issued for his arrest.

Reynolds Jr. and Garcia were both indicted in Smith County on Jan. 12 for murder. Garcia was also indicted for an additional charge of tampering/frabricating physical evidence.

Garcia was released on a $500,000 bond on Nov. 9. Garcia was re-booked into the Smith County Jail this morning on an additional charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Garcia bonded out Friday on a $5,000 bond.

Reynolds is still in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Tate was booked in Friday morning and was released on a $50,000 bond.

Ansley and Perry were both booked in Friday morning and were released on $5,000 bond.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

