Freedom Fighters: Emory Howell

Emory Howell had plenty of opportunities to be wounded during his time in the service.

He had enlisted in the Marines in 1945 when he was seventeen but didn't see much combat after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs shortened the war.

"Saved my life and probably several million more American and Japanese by doing so."

After World War II ended, Howell left the Marines and joined the reserves. When the Korean War broke out he took to the air.

"I always wanted to fly and I had been taking flying lessons and studying aircraft engineering at Arlington State College. So I got the opportunity to join the Air Force and I grinned from ear to ear and signed up."

Howell describes both the Korean and Vietnam wars as political wars.

"Our orders were, you can shoot anybody on this side of the river, but not that side of the river. When our guys come back with holes in their aircraft cause they couldn't shoot over there, I took the next flight and blew them away on that side of the road."

Howell was severely reprimanded for disobeying orders.

"I said if you don't like the way I fly the airplane you go fly it."

Howell's back injury came about while trying to get American planes off the runway during an enemy attack.

"I was in such a hurry to get away from the mortars, I slipped and hit my back on that so I've been crippled ever since."

The highlights of Howell's Air Force career also include flying over 100 types of aircraft and accompanying President Dwight D. Eisenhower to South America in 1960.

"He was a great general and I thought one of the better presidents."

Emory Howell retired from the Air Force in 1970 after 22-years of service to our country.

"I did it for freedom and I'd do it again."

