Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and near normal. Afternoon highs in the lower to mid 50s

Happy Friday, East Texas! A cool start, but no more bone-chilling temperatures. We're starting out in the 30s this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will stick around all day with a light south breeze and afternoon high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Overnight, expect cloudy skies with a few areas of drizzle by morning. Temperatures will start in the mid 40s tomorrow morning and reach the mid 60s by afternoon. Light showers and patchy drizzle will be in the forecast all day Saturday. The next cold front has slowed down a little and won't move through until Sunday night into early Monday morning. That means temperatures ahead of the front on Sunday could reach the lower 70s despite cloudy skies and showers off and on through the day. A line of possible thunderstorms is expected to move through East Texas along the cold front late Sunday. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds within a few storms, with a slight chance for some storms to become strong to severe. Clouds clear out Monday and much of next week looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with mild temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

