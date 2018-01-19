Van QB Garrett Moseley wins player of the year award

One search on twitter of the hashtag "bEASTtexas", and you will be scrolling for days. The amount of talent that comes from this region is mind blowing. It is even crazier to see around 10 Major League and minor league baseball guys working out together in one room.More >>
We stay with the East Texas theme, but switch to football. Van quarterback Garrett Moseley has been named the American State Bank player of the year.More >>
At the pro level, no one believes the Eagles can make a serious run at a Super Bowl title. The Eagles were the first number number one seed in NFL history last week to not to be favored in their first game of the postseason.More >>
Moody Magic, a term coined by the Abilene Christian faithful to describe a supposed mystical aura around Moody Coliseum that gives the Wildcats a winning edge, is something the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team fell victim to a season ago. Wednesday night, the 'Jacks cast a spell of their own - one of the defensive variety - to make sure their intrastate rivals wouldn't obtain a second-straight win in the series.More >>
