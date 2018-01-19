Van QB Garrett Moseley wins player of the year award - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Van QB Garrett Moseley wins player of the year award

VAN, TX (KLTV) -

We stay with the East Texas theme, but switch to football. Van quarterback Garrett Moseley has been named the American State Bank player of the year.

It has been quite the week for Moseley, who picked up his first college offer from Harding University on Wednesday. A three-year starter for the Vandals, Moseley accounted for over 3,800 total yards and 47 touchdowns in 2017.

