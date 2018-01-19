East Texans choose APEC in Tyler to prepare for spring training and upcoming season

East Texans are working out at APEC ahead of the MLB season.

One search on twitter of the hashtag "bEASTtexas", and you will be scrolling for days. The amount of talent that comes from this region is mind blowing.

It is even crazier to see around 10 Major League and minor league baseball guys working out together in one room. Preparing for spring training which begins in about a month, numerous East Texans have picked APEC in Tyler to improve their craft.

Turns out, its a perfect match.



