East Texans choose APEC in Tyler to prepare for spring training - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texans choose APEC in Tyler to prepare for spring training and upcoming season

East Texans are working out at APEC ahead of the MLB season. East Texans are working out at APEC ahead of the MLB season.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

One search on twitter of the hashtag "bEASTtexas", and you will be scrolling for days. The amount of talent that comes from this region is mind blowing.

It is even crazier to see around 10 Major League and minor league baseball guys working out together in one room. Preparing for spring training which begins in about a month, numerous East Texans have picked APEC in Tyler to improve their craft.

Turns out, its a perfect match.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • East Texans choose APEC in Tyler to prepare for spring training and upcoming season

    East Texans choose APEC in Tyler to prepare for spring training and upcoming season

    Friday, January 19 2018 12:17 AM EST2018-01-19 05:17:35 GMT
    East Texans are working out at APEC ahead of the MLB season.East Texans are working out at APEC ahead of the MLB season.

    One search on twitter of the hashtag "bEASTtexas", and you will be scrolling for days. The amount of talent that comes from this region is mind blowing. It is even crazier to see around 10 Major League and minor league baseball guys working out together in one room.

    More >>

    One search on twitter of the hashtag "bEASTtexas", and you will be scrolling for days. The amount of talent that comes from this region is mind blowing. It is even crazier to see around 10 Major League and minor league baseball guys working out together in one room.

    More >>

  • Van QB Garrett Moseley wins player of the year award

    Van QB Garrett Moseley wins player of the year award

    Friday, January 19 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-01-19 05:24:55 GMT
    Moseley wins player of the year award.Moseley wins player of the year award.

    We stay with the East Texas theme, but switch to football. Van quarterback Garrett Moseley has been named the American State Bank player of the year.

    More >>

    We stay with the East Texas theme, but switch to football. Van quarterback Garrett Moseley has been named the American State Bank player of the year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly