Apartment residents left without heat, Jacksonville resident steps in to help

Billy Bateman decided to take action for the cold residents. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

Residents of Sweet Union Apartment complex are outraged.



"This is ridiculous,” Lakishia Ward said. “Like, it’s too many elderly people and newborn babies for us not to have gas."

Monday night Kimberly Johnson says she came home from work only to find the smell of gas filled the air. Naturally she called 911 and found out the gas leak wasn’t just in her apartment.

That's when Centerpoint Energy turned off the gas until the apartment complex could pass city inspection. Besides living without heat through the coldest nights of the year, residents have been left without basic needs.

"We can't take a bath, we can't cook a meal, because everything runs off of gas," Johnson said.

If you ask the residents what the apartment complex has done since then?

"Nothing," Ward said.



"Nothing at all," Johnson said.

That's when Highway 69 Trading Post owner Billy Bateman took to social media to start a supply drive. When he had enough supplies, he decided to make the trip to Sweet Union Apartments.

"I went up that night about 10:30 Tuesday night and just started knocking on doors,” Bateman said. “Do you need a heater?"

Residents of Sweet Union were extremely grateful.

"I think it was really awesome of him,” Johnson said. “Because the first night, we almost froze to death."

But for right now, Bateman only has one objective on his mind.

"We go back up there…knock on the door…door to door and pass out as many as we can," Bateman said.

We tried reaching out to the office management, they decline our request for an on camera interview saying they are working on the problem. They do not have a time table as when it will be fixed.

