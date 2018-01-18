Fire marshal says Trinity Industries paint center total loss

The investigation continues into what may have caused a fire that gutted a paint spraying center at one East Texas business Monday night.





The huge blaze was spotted by passing drivers at Trinity Industries around 5:15 Wednesday night. The plant is located on Highway 80, between Longview and Hallsville, and manufactures construction machinery, trucking and railroad equipment.



According to the Harrison County fire marshal, the roaring blaze that engulfed the Trinity paint spraying center reduced the building to a total loss.



"It got all of it. That building's not salvageable. Once you have that much heat, the steel loses its structural strength. All the surfaces were paint mainly on the tanks. The building was pretty much fully involved, had a lot of flames coming out of the building because it's a paint booth," says Harrison County Fire Marshal Thomas Mock.



It was a frightening sight for motorists passing by last night.



"Well, you obviously knew something wasn't right. We saw billowing smoke coming up as we were heading in to Longview. As we pulled up and topped the hill, we saw flames shooting out. It was huge," said motorist Chris Bresh.



A small explosion occurred at the paint spraying center causing the building to catch on fire.



"We have a partial collapse of the roof. That's the biggest concern for firefighters, always. Most of this fire operation was done by hand line," Mock said.



Units from Hallsville, Longview, and West Harrison responded, and two ladder trucks were used to douse the flames. The objective for the fire marshal is to find out whether it was simply an accident or whether human error was involved.



The facility was evacuated and there were no injuries. Mock inspected the scene and found no evidence of human error, and says a mechanically-related source is more likely.



"Preliminary reports and the structure itself is showing us where the fire originated," said Mock.



Trinity Industries personnel assisted the Harrison county fire marshal's office in the investigation. All the employees on duty at the time of the fire were safe and accounted for.



