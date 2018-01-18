Memorial playground set to open for family killed on their way to Walt Disney World

More than three years have passed since five family members were killed on their way to Walt Disney World, but their friends and family have just completed a permanent tribute.

On November 19, 2014, a blended family of eight was traveling Interstate 20 when a crash claimed the lives Trudi Hardman, her husband Michael, and three of their children.



Family friend Michelle Nicole says, “It was so devastating. They just had such a huge impact on the community here.”



In the years since, the community has raised about $32,000 to build the Hardman Memorial Playground as a tribute to their legacy.

The planning began shortly after the incident and with just a few finishing touches left, the playground is set for a grand opening February 18. For more information about the event, please visit the Hardman Memorial Facebook page.

