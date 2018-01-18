Twitter weighs in on National Handwriting Day; Did you pick up a pen?

How long has it been since you picked up a pen and composed a hand-written letter to someone? What about a grocery list, or even a small motivational quote on a sticky note for yourself?

National Handwriting Day was Tuesday, we're sorry if you missed the memo.

This year to celebrate the national holiday, people shared their images of handwritten notes on social media using the hashtags #HandwritingDay and #NationalHandwritingDay.

Although the day has come and passed, several people are still sharing onTwitter throughout the week to show their love and support for the long, lost, dying art of writing.

A little late for National Handwriting Day, however, studying my cursive and scrawling tendencies convinced me to pursue my lettering career.



Anyone else convinced or dissuaded by their chicken scratch? pic.twitter.com/WXqhkRPkj6 — Danielle Evans (@marmaladebleue) January 26, 2018

We love seeing all these handwritten notes of kindness in celebration of #NationalHandwritingDay! Keep sharing the kindness and celebrating handwriting! Remember our contest is open until February 17th which is National Random Acts of Kindness Day. #LWTNationalHandwritingDay pic.twitter.com/nAw7ArXBPn — LWT (@hwtears) January 26, 2018

How did I miss #NationalHandwritingDay AND #LibraryShelfieDay .

Note to self - must stop getting lost looking for #clocks in obscure locations and take more attention to other stuff I love! Belated but here is some lovely #handwriting in a book I worked with a little while ago! pic.twitter.com/2djYdDYx6c — Su Fullwood (@Allcollcare) January 25, 2018

The Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association started the National Handwriting Day holiday in 1977 to acknowledge the history and influence of penmanship. According to the group's website, they created the holiday to offer "a chance for all us to re-explore the purity and power of handwriting."

There are many forms of hand-writing styles across the world, but the form of cursive writing is decaying at an increased rate in the United States.

Nothing beats those handwritten letters. #NationalHandwritingDay — Anna-Liza Kozma (@AnnaLizaKozma) January 25, 2018

Cursive writing was once deemed a required school lesson in schools, but those lessons are now decreasing each year as states across the country embrace Common Core standards. They only require manuscript handwriting instruction until the first grade. Cursive writing instructions are no longer mandated at all.

Research has shown that teaching handwriting skill helps develop better cognitive and motor skills, which can lead to improved writing skills and enhance reading comprehension. Studies also suggest that children tend to learn and read faster when they write by hand first. Those same studies also propose that children are better at generating ideas and retaining information compared to those who do not practice handwriting.

The 23 day of January was picked to honor the birthday of John Hancock, one of America's founding fathers, who also signed the United States Declaration of Independence.

Until next year, remember how important it is to keep writing.

My 80 year old grandad wrote me a handwritten letter - what could be more precious than that? ??????#thankful #NationalHandwritingDay pic.twitter.com/4YNDrGMOXH — Deimante Valanc (@Dee_Valanc) January 24, 2018

