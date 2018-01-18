Amazon to decide new location for headquarters, social media responds

Amazon to decide new location for headquarters, social media res - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

(Source: Amazon.com) (Source: Amazon.com)
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Will it be Texas? That is the question.

Amazon has announced that they are proceeding to the next step in determining where their second United States headquarters will be located. They've narrowed it down to 20 locations, two of which are right here in the Lone Star State. 

Texans took to social media to share in the excitement, including Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott took to his Facebook page to share the news with his fellow Texans saying he is "thrilled to see that Amazon has included both Austin and Dallas as finalists for its forthcoming HQ2."

Meanwhile, Texans took to Twitter with some humor to try and convince the giant retail company to chose our state, or maybe to convince them to look elsewhere.

However, Texas had some competition in the "funny" department on Twitter. Residents of other states chimed in on their thoughts of Amazon moving to their city. 

On Amazon's website, the company said they expect to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 "high-paying" jobs. Amazon HQ2 says it's also expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.

A decision is expected to be made sometime this year. 

