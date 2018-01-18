Amazon to decide new location for headquarters, social media responds

Will it be Texas? That is the question.

Amazon has announced that they are proceeding to the next step in determining where their second United States headquarters will be located. They've narrowed it down to 20 locations, two of which are right here in the Lone Star State.

Texans took to social media to share in the excitement, including Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott took to his Facebook page to share the news with his fellow Texans saying he is "thrilled to see that Amazon has included both Austin and Dallas as finalists for its forthcoming HQ2."

Meanwhile, Texans took to Twitter with some humor to try and convince the giant retail company to chose our state, or maybe to convince them to look elsewhere.

You want to pick Dallas. Yes, it can get hot here. BUT we have the best food in the country. Also, elbow room. #Amallas — Eric Vale (@ericvale) January 18, 2018

Yay austin tx plz and ill send my resume immediately #amazon #Austin

https://t.co/8hZ8KqVs1F — Abel Lopez (@Abel_Lopez_III) January 18, 2018

I really hope #Amazon picks #Austin, just so we can grab popcorn and watch the meltdown that Austinites will have at the continued industrialization of their quaint little town. https://t.co/A1Mz9kiFGU — Andrew Flamm (@andrewflamm) January 18, 2018

However, Texas had some competition in the "funny" department on Twitter. Residents of other states chimed in on their thoughts of Amazon moving to their city.

When you find out Indianapolis is one of the cities being considered for #AmazonHQ2!!! ?????? #IndyTech pic.twitter.com/RZmp5vSp9x — ?Felicia the Savage? (@KittyHasFleaz) January 18, 2018

Amazon said today it will make a final decision on #AmazonHQ2 "sometime this year." But for an additional $99 they can get it done in 1-2 days. — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 18, 2018

Looking at the responses about Amazon deciding to pass on Detroit.



Native Detroiters are relieved, transplants are upset. #AmazonHQ2 pic.twitter.com/cvp0T8oPtC — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 18, 2018

On Amazon's website, the company said they expect to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 "high-paying" jobs. Amazon HQ2 says it's also expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.

A decision is expected to be made sometime this year.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.