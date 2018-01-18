Tyler police adding emergency medical response certification for ten officers

Smith County Officials say an armed robber is still on the loose after a convenience store was robbed Thursday night.More >>
Smith County Officials say an armed robber is still on the loose after a convenience store was robbed Thursday night.More >>
A Tyler man has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>
A Tyler man has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>
We stay with the East Texas theme, but switch to football. Van quarterback Garrett Moseley has been named the American State Bank player of the year.More >>
We stay with the East Texas theme, but switch to football. Van quarterback Garrett Moseley has been named the American State Bank player of the year.More >>
One search on twitter of the hashtag "bEASTtexas", and you will be scrolling for days. The amount of talent that comes from this region is mind blowing. It is even crazier to see around 10 Major League and minor league baseball guys working out together in one room.More >>
One search on twitter of the hashtag "bEASTtexas", and you will be scrolling for days. The amount of talent that comes from this region is mind blowing. It is even crazier to see around 10 Major League and minor league baseball guys working out together in one room.More >>