Tyler police adding emergency medical response certification for ten officers

Tyler Police:

For some medical and trauma emergencies, law enforcement officers happen upon a scene before Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers. Although the law enforcement skill set is highly specialized to safeguard lives and property and to protect individuals in the communities they serve, many officers have not received additional training in emergency medical care.

Sergeant Luke Shafer of the Tyler Police Department (TPD) was trained as an Emergency Medical Technician and saw the need for TPD assistance in emergency calls like cardiac arrest, overdoses, choking, diabetic comas and other traumatic injuries. By partnering with East Texas Medical Center the Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification program that trains police officers to provide the initial lifesaving care for patients experiencing cardiac arrest, overdose and traumatic injury will be put into place.

“This type of training for our officers adds an extra layer of protection for the people we serve on a daily basis,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “We have ten officers that will be a part of the inaugural certification class, with plans to expand the EMR program in the department.”

Training kicks off for selected officers on Tuesday, Jan. 23. There will be a media meet and greet at 11 a.m. at the South Faulkner Police Station located at 574 W. Cumberland Rd. that will highlight the partnership between TPD and ETMC and present the program’s benefits to the public.

"ETMC EMS is excited of the Tyler Police Department’s eagerness to train interested police officers in the Emergency Medical Responder course and ETMC EMS is proud to provide the training,” said Ron Schwartz, vice president of ETMS EMS. “Any additional care provided in the system today is a win for the community and can only help save additional lives."

These certified EMR officers can initiate action, including using Automatic External Defibrillators, administering oxygen, utilizing blood glucometers, applying tourniquets and administering Narcan. The utilization of law enforcement officers as first responders during medical emergencies has the potential to decrease the time it takes for a patient to receive possible lifesaving care.