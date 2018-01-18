Woman charged with sex trafficking of juvenile in Longview, Tyler hotels

A Longview woman arrested Wednesday on Dallas County warrants allegedly assisted in trafficking a juvenile for sex at Dallas, Longview and Tyler hotels.

Chelsey Rae Penney, 32, was arrested by Longview police without incident at a residence on Texas Street, records show. Penney is charged with compelling prostitution of a person under age 18, engaging in organized criminal activity, and trafficking of person(s) in Dallas County.

Alleged accomplices Brandon Carraway, of Terrell, and Jalena Johnson, of Odessa, were arrested in June 2017 during a Dallas County undercover prostitution operation.

The victim is a runaway from Fort Worth who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, according to an arrest warrant. The victim reported the alleged incidents happened in Garland, Longview and Tyler hotels last year, between April 19 and May 18.

“The complainant stated that she worked at the [Dallas County hotel] for a day or two and then she, the defendant, and the accomplices went to Longview and prostituted there for a day or 2 and then they all went to Tyler, TX where she worked as well,” the warrant states.

Video surveillance obtained from a Tyler hotel shows Carraway and Johnson renting a room where the victim told police she performed sex acts for money from April 27 to May 2 of last year, the warrant states.

The warrant alleges that Penney placed ads advertising the victim on Backpage.com, a website with a controversial history of sex work ads, for all three locations. Investigators found that photos posted to Facebook profiles belonging to Carraway and Johnson were used for those ads.

The warrant notes that Carraway is a gang member, his primary gang affiliation is “300 Blocc” and that he is the father of 12 children with 11 different women.

A witness quoted in the warrant said that Penney is Carraway’s girlfriend and the mother of two of his children.

Penney is being held in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000.

