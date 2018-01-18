Fire marshal: Mechanical malfunction may be source of fire at Trinity Industries

A Wednesday night fire at Trinity Industries may have been caused by a mechanical malfunction, an official said Thursday.

Multiple fire departments battled a fire at Trinity Industries at the paint spraying center on Wednesday. The plant is located on Highway 80, between Longview and Hallsville. The plant manufacturers construction machinery and transportation, trucking and railroad equipment.

Harrison County Fire Marshal Thomas Mock said investigators haven't found anything that indicates the fire was human error and the cause is now being looked at as a possible mechanical failure.

The building has been deemed a total loss as it is structurally unsound, Mock said.



The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says a small explosion occurred at the paint spraying center at the plant causing the building to catch on fire.



Units from Hallsville, Longview, West Harrison and Nesbit fire departments responded.



Trinity Industries released a statement saying "a fire occurred at the Trinity rail facility, where tanks for tank cars are primed prior to further assembly. No hazardous product was contained in the tank car assemblies."



The facility was evacuated and there were no injuries.

