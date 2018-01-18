Jury duty canceled for one Cherokee County district court

Monday jury selection has been canceled for the 2nd District Court in Cherokee County.

People who have received jury summons for that court will not be required to attend.

However, jury selection on that same day for the County Court at Law remains in effect, according to Court Coordinator Leslie Lankford.

The county recommends potential jurors check their summons to verify which court they were summoned to before reporting. Contact the county at 903-683-2236 or 903-683-6497 for more information.

