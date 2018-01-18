Jury duty canceled for one Cherokee County district court

Residents of Sweet Union Apartment complex are outraged.More >>
Residents of Sweet Union Apartment complex are outraged.More >>
A small explosion occurred at the paint spraying center causing the building to catch on fire.More >>
A small explosion occurred at the paint spraying center causing the building to catch on fire.More >>
More than three years have passed since five family members were killed on their way to Walt Disney World, but their friends and family have just completed a permanent tribute.More >>
More than three years have passed since five family members were killed on their way to Walt Disney World, but their friends and family have just completed a permanent tribute.More >>
When a dog's owner moved away and couldn't keep her, she walked 20 miles away to find them - twice.More >>
When a dog's owner moved away and couldn't keep her, she walked 20 miles away to find them - twice.More >>