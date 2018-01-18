One person injured in wreck on Highway 31E in Smith County

A woman has been transferred to the hospital after a wreck in Smith County this morning.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on Highway 31 East, heading west, a half mile west of FM 757.

DPS is responding and Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department. Details are limited at this time. The cause of the wreck is not known.

The driver of a grey Nissan was taken to the hospital after being rear-ended.

Traffic is being diverted around the wreck. Please avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.