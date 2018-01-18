Ice patches lingering Thursday, several wrecks working

East Texas motorists still contending with ice patches on roadways Thursday morning.

Although roadways are much better today than the past two mornings, there are still several areas with ice patches, and with the added traffic volume, that means commuters need to keep it slow and exercise caution traveling into work or school.

At 7:19 a.m., Smith County Highway Patrol troopers were working several wrecks in the county. A two-vehicle wreck on the westbound side of I-20 at Farm-to-Market 757 is causing a slight delay. One of those vehicles caught fire. Crews are working to extinguish the blaze. All occupants of the vehicle were out when it caught fire.

Other wrecks continue to clear on Farm-to-Market 849 at County Road 472, State Highway 31 at Farm-to-Market 246, and Farm-to-Market 14 south of County Road 330. Initial reports indicate ice patches played a part in all of these accidents.

Gregg County Sheriff's Department is advising motorists of a slick area on the eastbound side of I-20 near Farm-to-Market 2087. They have worked at least two slide-offs in this area of the interstate.

Motorists should continue to drive according to conditions and watch for icy patches on roads, especially on elevated surfaces, less traveled roads, and shaded areas.

Stay tuned to East Texas Now and KLTV.com to keep updated on travel conditions throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.