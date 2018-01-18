Thursday's Weather: Sunny and chilly. High temperatures in the mid 40s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Roads are looking much better, but there are still a few areas of patchy ice. Drive cautiously this morning and watch for slick spots. Temperatures are once again very cold in the teens this morning with light winds. Those winds are now out of the southeast, which will help warm us up today. It will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 40s this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures do drop to near freezing, but the warming trend takes us back into the low 50s by Friday afternoon. Those temperatures will continue to warm into the 60s by Saturday and Sunday. More clouds this weekend with a few light showers or maybe some patchy drizzle Saturday. The next cold front arrives Sunday with showers and thunderstorms likely. Clouds clear Monday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for early next week.

