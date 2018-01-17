Groveton native Lane Johnson and Eagles embracing underdog role

At the pro level, no one believes the Eagles can make a serious run at a Super Bowl title. The Eagles were the first number number one seed in NFL history last week to not to be favored in their first game of the postseason.More >>
Moody Magic, a term coined by the Abilene Christian faithful to describe a supposed mystical aura around Moody Coliseum that gives the Wildcats a winning edge, is something the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team fell victim to a season ago. Wednesday night, the 'Jacks cast a spell of their own - one of the defensive variety - to make sure their intrastate rivals wouldn't obtain a second-straight win in the series.
A former John Tyler Lions standout was arrested on DUI charges on Monday.
