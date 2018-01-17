Groveton native Lane Johnson and Eagles embracing underdog role - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Groveton, TX (KLTV) -

At the pro level, no one believes the Eagles can make a serious run at a Super Bowl title. The Eagles were the first number number one seed in NFL history
last week to not to be favored in their first game of the postseason.

Philadelphia of course beat the Falcons in the divisional round, but are once again being picked to lose in the NFC championship game against Minnesota.

Instead of getting upset over it all, Groveton native and Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is using the underdog role to help the city. Johnson is selling "Home Dogs" t-shirts and giving all the proceeds to the school district of Philadelphia.

So far, the all-pro lineman has raised over $50,000 for local schools.

