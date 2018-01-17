Dog that walked 20 miles to find her owners gets new home in East Texas

When a dog's owner moved away and couldn't keep her, she walked 20 miles away to find them-twice.

Six-year-old Cathleen is originally from Oklahoma but her story of love and loyalty brought her to her new home here in East Texas. The dog's original owners loved her very much but were moving and were unable to take care of her. When she got loose the second time, the Seminole Humane Society stepped in to find her a new owner.

That's whee Alicia Fields come sin. She was scrolling through Facebook when she came across Cathleen. Despite the dog being over three hours away she still wanted to help her.

"I don't know how to explain it I just felt the need to log on and fill out this application to get her and she was three and a half hours away," Fields said. "I thought that it's like buying a power ball; you buy a power ball for a chance but in the back of your mind you know you aren't going to win it and so that was the same thing with this. I thought that there was a chance but it all worked out."

Alicia said she's happy she took that chance because her new companion fits in perfectly.

"I have another mixed dog and he and her get along so well," she said. Last night they were playing in the living room and she was done playing and he sat there and whined and cried and cried and wanted her to play some more and she was just exhausted from playing and I'm sure traveling three and a half hours."

Alicia said she hopes Cathleen will be happy in her new home and never feel the need to walk that far away ever again.

