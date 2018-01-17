Motorists react to huge fire at Trinity Industries on Hwy 80

Multiple departments battled a huge fire at an East Texas plant on Wednesday evening.



It happened at Trinity Industries on Highway 80 between Longview and Hallsville. The plant manufacturers construction machinery and transportation, trucking and railroad equipment.



Motorists along Highway 80 were startled at a huge blaze going on just a couple hundred yards away from them at Trinity Industries.



"We just noticed about a mile from here some black smoke going into the air. When we saw this massive fire coming from Trinity. We just stopped and were kind of in shock at what we were seeing," said motorist Lauren Bresh.



The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says a small explosion occurred at the paint spraying center at the plant causing the building to catch on fire.It was a nightmarish scene for those who saw it.



"You obviously knew something wasn't right. We saw flames shooting out the front side and out the west side and out the back, flames 50 to 75 feet high. Really surprised that it didn't expand further than what it did," says Chris Bresh.



Units from Hallsville, Longview, West Harrison and Nesbit fire departments responded.



Trinity Industries released a statement saying 'a fire occurred at the Trinity rail facility, where tanks for tank cars are primed prior to further assembly. No hazardous product was contained in the tank car assemblies.'



"I've never seen anything like that before, and definitely knew everything was not as it should be," Lauren says.



The facility was evacuated and there were no injuries. A spokesman for Trinity injuries says all the employees on duty at the time are safe and accounted for. The company is monitoring the situation and coordinating with investigators.



The cause in under investigation.



