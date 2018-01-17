Gregg County authorities busy due to icy roads

East Texas law enforcement had to go to extreme measures to help stranded drivers on Tuesday's icy roads.



Rarely do East Texans have to deal with driving on icy roads, but when they do, it's a busy time for law enforcement.



"Those are the days during your career experience you learn to dread," says White Oak police Lieutenant Brannon Robertson.



"The majority of our officers that were available to work out of the streets Tuesday. The disabled vehicles were our largest call Tuesday. We took 107 calls for disabled vehicles, but in reality we probably assisted in the area of 400 disabled motorists just inside the city," says Longview police Sgt. Shane McCarter.



"32 motorist-assist calls. Our night-shift deputies, they actually stayed over a few hours to help with the influx of the morning commuters," says Gregg County Sheriff's Office Corporal Josh Tubb

.

Officers from every Gregg County agency were tied up for hours. Slide-offs were still happening Wednesday.



"Biggest problem we had was cars, not getting stuck, but having problems getting up a hill. When you get 18-wheelers involved in that action, it gets real dicey," Robertson says.



Dozens of times officers had to use their own muscle to push cars to safe areas, and watch for other oncoming vehicles that started to slide.



"There were times when we physically pushed cars," McCarter says.



While some roadways like Eastman were closed off, the ice was making traveling on any roadway risky, and potentially dangerous for officers helping

others.



"The officers always try to have their head on a swivel because anything can happen. Odds are they're not going to be able to stop before they get to you," says McCarter.



All the agencies we spoke with say they urge people, that if we should have another such weather event, to stay off the roads if at all possible.



