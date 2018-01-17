Drivers leave cars on the roadside during winter storm

Due to Tuesday’s icy roads, many drivers found themselves in dangerous situations where they were either losing control or sliding down inclines.

For some drivers, their safest option was to leave their car or truck on the side of the road.

Charles says he was trying to make it to work Tuesday morning when Interstate 20 became too dangerous for any car to move.

“The highway shut down and I sat there in one spot for close to 4 hours,” says Charles.

He says many drivers that were stuck gave up and decided to park their car on the side of the road.

Charles did not want to leave his car — so he found an alternate route through a field.

“They were parking their cars and walking to through the fields to the truck stop,” said Charles.

On Wednesday morning a few cars and trucks were still empty and parked along Interstate 20.

DPS Troopers were making their rounds to inspect the left vehicles.

The Troopers check if there is someone inside, if it looks like the cars or trucks were in an accident, and if it’s parked in a hazardous location.

The Tyler and Longview police departments say if a parked vehicle is not causing risk it will not be declared as “abandoned” until 48 hours, which is state law.

Longview police say for those who left a car on the side of the road, after 48 hours – a tow truck is called.

