Trinity Industries official releases statement about paint center fire

A fire is blazing at a plant on Highway 80 Wednesday evening.

Trinity Industries VP of Public Affairs, Jack Todd, sent KLTV the following statement about the plant fire:

“A fire occurred at the TrinityRail facility in Longview on Highway 80 this afternoon. It occurred in the part of the facility where tanks for tank cars are primed prior to further assembly. This was a fabrication center and no hazardous product was contained in the tank car assemblies. Trinity immediately implemented standard safety procedures. The facility was evacuated and there were no injuries. All employees on duty at the time are safe and accounted for. First responders were called to the scene and the fire has been put out. We are monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities. The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Previous information:



According to our reporter and scene video, the fire is at Trinity Industries on Hwy 80 between Longview and Hallsville. The Longview Fire Marshal said they are responding to give mutual aid to Hallsville Fire Department. Nesbitt VFD and West Harrison VFD are also assisting.



The call came in around 5:30, according to Hallsville Fire Department.



Harrison County PIO Jay Webb said that a small explosion occurred at the paint spraying center at the plant. The explosion caused the building to catch on fire, he said No injuries have been reported so far.



We are working to get more details and have a reporter at the scene.



You can watch live all day long on www.kltv.com/live or www.ktre.com/live, on the KLTV and KTRE mobile news apps or on a Roku device! Just download the FREE KLTV or KTRE Roku app.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.