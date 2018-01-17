Plumbers face problems after low temperatures burst pipes

You may not think about it until you really need them, but this time of year plumbers can become your hero very quickly.

"I don't know if there is anything worse than being a stay-at-home dad and not having any water," Brice Blair says.

Blair couldn't fill his 1-year old daughter's sippy cup up with water this morning.

"Yeah, I was definitely panicking," Blair says.

Blair’s pipes had frozen solid throughout the entire house.

"It could have been even worse where he had, especially with water lines going overhead, they would have unfrozen and caused a lot of damage and would have busted," Rub-a-dub plumber Brent McDonald says.

It's a problem many people in East Texas faced Tuesday night as temperatures started to drop to the teens.

When the water freezes, the pipes expand, pushing what water is left over, toward the closed faucet, which eventually will cause the pipe to burst where there is little to no ice.

"When it gets this cold sometimes, I have seen all of the precautions taken and the lines still freeze, it's cold," McDonald says.

McDonald says he'll be on call for the next 48 hours as pipes begin to thaw.

"At some point, we have to go home and rest and get up and get back and do it again, and it will go on for a couple of weeks," McDonald says.

Plumbers aren’t the only ones flooded with calls; the Tyler police department says they have received a large amount of pipe burst calls just within the last 24 hours.

McDonald says the best thing to do to avoid pipe problems is to run warm water through all sinks and faucets, insulate all pipes, and wrap outside faucets with towels.

