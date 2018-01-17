Greenville PD still looking for leads in June 2016 shooting death

The Greenville Police Department is seeking the public's help in an ongoing murder investigation related to the June 2016 shooting death of Dijon Alex.

According to a press release, the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Edgar Street to check out a report of a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found Alex with a gunshot wound.

Alex later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, the press release stated.

"The Greenville Police are still looking for clues or information that would lead to an arrest," the press release stated. "Anyone with information is asked to please call Detective Stillwagoner at (903) 453-0427 or (903) 457-2900.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.