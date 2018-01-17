Icy roadway leads to rollover wreck on Hwy 31 East, wrecker gets stuck in mud at scene

A Texas DPS trooper says that a man escaped serious injury after a one-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31 East.

MOBILE USERS: VIEW PHOTOS HERE



According to the trooper at the scene, the driver of the vehicle was a 21-year-old male. He lost control of his vehicle when trying to slow down for a car in front of him. He said the vehicle could not stop quickly enough due to ice patches still present in that area, and it flipped several times, leaving the roadway. The driver was able to walk away with bruises and a cut to his head, and did not get taken to the hospital. No other vehicle was involved.



The car is awaiting tow, but the wrecker itself got stuck in the mushy ground along the roadway.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.