Ice advice: Walking on the slick side

It has been a long time since Longview had a low temperature like Tuesday night - more than 60 years in fact.

And there’s still some ice out there that is stubbornly sticking around.

Baby, it’s cold outside. And if sidewalks in downtown Longview could talk, they would say “Brrrr, I haven’t been this cold since 1957.”

Oddly enough a version of the song “Baby it’s Cold Outside” was recorded in 1957, but not in Longview.

But, talk or not, people will still just walk all over them, but very carefully when coated with ice. For Freddy Palomares it’s a necessity since he has to use them because it's his job.

He makes sure trash receptacles are clear among other things.

When he's walking on it he admits to slipping a bit. But he hasn't fallen yet.

“No, no, I got pretty good shoes,” Palomares grinned.

And he’s salted the sidewalk.

“We did it yesterday too, but there’s a lot of ice though,” Palomares offered.

Though still below freezing, the sun is still changing solid to liquid. Jordan Johnson from Kilgore says slow and easy wins the race.

“Luckily I’m short so I don’t have far to fall if I do fall. But you just got to watch where you’re going and use those handrails, pay attention to any signs and stay away from the shaded areas,” Johnson advised.

Jordan likes to think if someone took a fall, someone else would help them up.

“One thing I can say it’s been great seeing people help people,” Johnson said.

He talks the talk, but does Jordan walk the walk?

When asked, “If you saw someone taking a fall, would you try to get between them and the ground?”

Johnson answered, “I’d have to judge my own injuries; what I could sustain,"

That wasn’t really a fair question, really. Who could get there in time? Best bet to stay off the ground is walk in the sunshine, but if you have to walk on the slippery stuff stick to the crunchy parts, or do the ice shuffle. It may look silly, but damaged pride is better than a damaged body.

Temperatures should rise enough on Thursday to melt down that potentially dangerous ice.

