Pittsburg PD: 1 killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, ice

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) -

Pittsburg officials say one person died in a wreck with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

Pittsburg Police Department officials say that at approximately 10:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Daingerfield Street (Hwy 11) for a crash.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that a 2002 Ford, operated by Randy Huitema, was traveling east and lost control of his vehicle on a patch of ice. The vehicle then traveled into the westbound lane of traffic and struck a 2015 Western Star driven by Robert Lee Ivery.

Huitema was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Harold Kennington.

