Caution still advised as driving conditions improve

After Tuesday's winter storm left several roadways covered in ice, East Texans woke up to much clearer roads this morning.

“Today’s much better,” says Paul Terrell an early morning commuter. “It’s only going to get better with the sun coming out.”

However, what was done by work crews overnight is what really helped the road conditions improve.

Throughout East Texas crews worked overnight to treat icy roadways. In Tyler, crews treated more than 70 intersections with sand and salt and the Texas Department of Transportation brought in additional equipment to treat Loop 323.

Early Wednesday morning drivers were already traveling on Loop 323 in Tyler at a reasonable speed, but while most roads should be passable, drivers still need to be very cautious.

Ice patches still remain in several areas that can cause vehicles to slide uncontrollably.

“It’s still pretty bad in spots,” says Douglas Billingsley who drove through Smith County early Wednesday morning. “I mean you’ll just be going and all of a sudden just solid ice.”

“As long as you stay in the grooves it’s pretty safe,” says Terrell. “I would say go slow.”

Some bridges throughout East Texas still have a dangerous amount of ice on them. Kilgore Police Department recommends that if a driver travels on an icy bridge they should coast over without accelerating or hitting the breaks.

As long as drivers stay cautious and drive at a reasonable speed, as roads continue to thaw, they should be able to navigate the roadways.

