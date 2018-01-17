Overton police responding to rollover wreck on Hwy 323, traffic blocked

Overton police are responding to a rollover wreck.

Officials say the wreck occurred just before 11 a.m. A pickup truck on Highway 323 lost control and drove up underneath an overpass and rolled sideways.

Overton police are on scene right now. It's unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

Traffic is blocked from Helen Street to Johnson Street as crews work to remove the truck from underneath the bridge.

Details are limited. KLTV will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

