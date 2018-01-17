Officials identify man killed in motel fire

One person was killed after a motel caught fire in Mineola early Tuesday morning.

According to Mineola Fire Marshal David Madsen, Gerardo Valadez, 32, was killed in the fire. According to family members, Valadez was visiting family in the area temporarily from Mexico.

The fire broke out at the Mineola Motor Lodge just after midnight on Tuesday. Multiple fire departments responded. People in the hotel were evacuated.

Madsen says at this point the cause of the fire is unknown. Everything is still frozen so they are unable to get inside the building to investigate.

Madsen says autopsy results are pending at this time.

Related: Firefighters battle hotel fire in Mineola

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.