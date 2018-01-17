Authorities say missing woman died from overexposure

According to Smith County officials, a missing elderly woman died from overexposure to freezing temperatures.

Officials say the body of Betty Freeman, 83, was recovered this afternoon, a couple of hours after she was reported missing. Freeman was last seen at 1 p.m., Tuesday after her caretaker left her home. The sheriff's office says that it appeared that Ms. Freeman walked away from her home and was overwhelmed by the frigid temperature.

The caretaker reported Freeman missing at about 10 a.m. Wednesday when she did not find her in the home.

Authorities say Freeman may have walked a mile away from her residence on the 19000 block of County Road 4118 in the Lindale area.

According to authorities, Freeman lived alone and was reported missing when her caretaker did not find her in the home this morning, though her car was still at the residence.

No foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.