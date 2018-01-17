ETX school officials turn snow closures into singing competition

Snowmageddon, as some of us have been referring to it here in East Texas, is coming to an end.

As temperatures begin to rise tomorrow, the snow will melt away and the kids will return to school after enjoying one to two days off.

East Texas school officials decided to make their closure announcements a little differently this year thanks to the popularity of social media. Check out some of their extra-fun musical videos they created for their students and parents.

You may recall Superintendent Jay Ratliff of Big Sandy ISD made a video, in country style, outside in the snow with his guitar on his lap, to announce the closing of school for Wednesday. His video received more than 100,000 views and more than 2,000 shares.

Principal Elsa, also known as Traci Jones, announced Wednesday's closure for Harleton ISD in song. Their frozen video got 13,000 views on Facebook with comments like "You two are so brave," and "Y'all are awesome."

Can't forget White Oak ISD middle school principal Becky Balboa who threw her hat in the ring with a rap. Balboa's video received nearly 400 shares on Facebook.

Principal Robert Reeve of Eustace Intermediate school got in on the fun Tuesday night to announce Wednesday's school closure. His wife posted the video on Facebook. It's received more than 500 shares!

You can't forget Quitman ISD who performed a special song for the snow day. It's got a bit of a blues feel to it even though the kids were probably happy to be out of school. The video has received more than 3,000 views on Facebook.

Carlisle ISD in Henderson County jumped on the opportunity for no school. Carlisle Jr. High Principal Jennifer Gholson created her own no snow video and it's received more than 2,000 views since being posted yesterday.

Eustace Middle School did things a little differently. Principal Truman Oakley decided not to dazzle you with his vocals but hopefully made you smile anyway. The video has been viewed more than 6,000 times since being posted yesterday.

We hope the kids, parents, and school staff members have enjoyed their snow days and have stayed safe and warm. Thanks ETX for making the cold as fun as it could be.

If there's one we may have missed, we'd love to see it and share it. Send us a link to the videos to webstaff@kltv.com

