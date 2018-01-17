Hard Freeze Warning in effect for multiple ETX counties

East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. East Texas Now airs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., from noon to 4 p.m. and from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A Hard Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning for multiple counties in East Texas.

A Hard Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or occurring, according to the National Weather Service.

The organization says the conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Counties affected include:

Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood

The organization issued a statement about the warning:

"Temperatures have plummeted into the single digits to lower teens early this morning, resulting in hard freeze conditions area wide. Tonight, subfreezing temperatures will return to the area, with readings in the teens are to be expected.

TIMING ... Although these cold temperatures will gradually begin warming after sunrise today, afternoon temperatures will likely remain near or below freezing. Hard freeze conditions can once again be expected areawide Wednesday night, several hours after sunset.

IMPACT...Take precautions to cover exposed pipes and bring pets indoors as well as protect any sensitive outdoor plants."

Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.