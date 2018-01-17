Brrr: East Texas sees coldest temperatures in 22 years

East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. East Texas Now airs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., from noon to 4 p.m. and from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Arctic air and clear skies have combined to cause bone-chilling temperatures this morning.

Temperatures have dropped into the teens all across East Texas. Some places have even dropped into the single digits.

The last time temperatures were this cold was back in February of 1996 when overnight lows hit 11 degrees in Tyler.

Pair these extremely cold temperatures with even the lightest north wind and wind chills are falling to near 0 degrees.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. this morning because frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Wind chills in the single digits can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 20-30 minutes.

Icy roads are still a problem this morning as yesterday's slush has now frozen to solid ice with such cold temperatures.

Use caution on area roadways and watch for black ice.

