Wednesday's Weather: Sunny, but cold. Afternoon high 33 degrees

Snowmageddon, as some of us have been referring to it here in East Texas, is coming to an end.More >>
Hundreds of East Texas are without power, as of 8 o'clock Tuesday night.More >>
Icy roads were still prevalent across the region Wednesday morning following a winter storm that brought sleet and snow to the area.More >>
A Hard Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning for multiple counties in East Texas.More >>
Arctic air and clear skies have combined to cause bone-chilling temperatures this morning.More >>
