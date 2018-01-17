Wednesday's Weather: Sunny, but cold. Afternoon high 33 degrees

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Clear skies this morning, but dangerously cold temperatures. Not only have temperatures dropped into the teens this morning, but even the light wind is causing wind chills in the single digits. Bundle up if you have to go outside, otherwise stay home as many roadways are still icy and have completely frozen from slush to ice overnight. Sunny skies today will help melt the ice on the roadways pretty quickly despite the fact that temperatures most likely will stay below freezing much of the day. Temperatures will fall back into the teens tonight, but with more sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow, we will finally see the last of our ice and snow. Cloud cover will begin to increase Friday, but temperatures are still increasing, too, with highs back in the 50s. Temperatures in the 60s are expected this weekend, but there will be more clouds and a slight chance for showers Saturday becomes a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday. The cold front moving through this weekend will cool things down a little for early next week, but temperatures look to stay above freezing.

