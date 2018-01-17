Skier takes on Longview 'slope'

Longview may have only gotten 2.1 inches of snow, but a determined skier didn’t let that run his dreams of taking on the slopes.

On Tuesday, Debra Bewley submitted video of the feat to KLTV.

In the video, a man attempts to ski downhill in two inches of snow.

The East Texas region was hit with a winter storm late Monday night and early Tuesday morning that brought sleet and a smattering of snow to the area.

While the skiing conditions weren't ideal, the skier did make it to the bottom of the hill. Never give up on your dreams.

KLTV has reached out to man for comment.

