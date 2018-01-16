Frisbee vs snow: Kilgore resident gets creative to clear away ic - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Frisbee vs snow: Kilgore resident gets creative to clear away ice

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

Texans met the winter storm Tuesday armed with coats, boots and .. Frisbees?

The Piney Woods area is better known for its sweltering temperatures than its snow days. But when faced with the latter, folks in East Texas get creative to deal with freezing temperatures.

Temperatures dropped down into the teens Tuesday night.

One Kilgore resident's strategy for clearing away ice resonated with thousands of Twitter users. When Emily Greene found her car covered with ice, she grabbed a frisbee and improvised.

Video of her scraping her car went viral on Twitter, receiving 240,000 views. and nearly 1,000 likes.

Some users compared strategies.

While others offered suggestions.

Admittedly, a Frisbee might not be the best tool. But at least it gets the job done. Kudos to Texans for ingenuity.

