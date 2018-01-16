Another restaurant soon shutting its doors in Tyler

Another Tyler-area restaurant is closing its doors.



The owners of Lola's Handcrafted Sandwiches say that this is their last month in business.



"With much regret and sadness, we will be closing the doors for good on Saturday, January 20, 2018," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page said. The restaurant will close after having been in business since the fall of 2014.



Owners Chris Czop and Andrew Czop said that, "Due to unforeseen circumstance, we have made the decision to close. This is not an easy task because of all the relationships we have made over the years. We feel very blessed to have such amazing customers."



If you want to get your last chance at trying a handcrafted sandwich, visit Lola's at 16700 FM 2493, Suite 600, in Tyler. You can call the restaurant at 903-707-2432. They're online at LolasTyler.com.



Hours are Monday - Friday 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

