Tow truck drivers face increased danger in freezing weather

With the weather below freezing and the roads turned to ice rinks, towing companies are having their busiest time of the year.More >>
With the weather below freezing and the roads turned to ice rinks, towing companies are having their busiest time of the year.More >>
Texans met the winter storm Tuesday armed with coats, boots and .. frisbees?More >>
Texans met the winter storm Tuesday armed with coats, boots and .. frisbees?More >>
Another Tyler-area restaurant is closing its doors.More >>
Another Tyler-area restaurant is closing its doors.More >>
Hundreds of East Texas are without power, as of 8 o'clock Tuesday night.More >>
Hundreds of East Texas are without power, as of 8 o'clock Tuesday night.More >>
Tyler Police have been working all day to assist stranded drivers on the icy roadways. Throughout the day, officers were called to scenes across the Tyler community where drivers lost control of their vehicles and slid off the roadways.More >>
Tyler Police have been working all day to assist stranded drivers on the icy roadways. Throughout the day, officers were called to scenes across the Tyler community where drivers lost control of their vehicles and slid off the roadways.More >>