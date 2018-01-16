Tow truck drivers face increased danger in freezing weather

With the weather below freezing and the roads turned to ice rinks, towing companies are having their busiest time of the year.

Patrick Holliday is a tow truck driver for Crow Towing in Tyler, and while most were sitting at home Tuesday, Holliday took call after call to pull drivers out of some pretty slick situations.



"There are a lot of bad wrecks in Tyler, where the speed limits are 30, 35, 40, and you have people hitting so hard they are turning vehicles over, they’re just going too fast on the roads, that's all there is to it, they don't stop, they run red lights," Patrick Holliday says.



An 18-wheeler took a nasty turn and jackknifed off Old Jacksonville Highway.



Only 30 minutes later, a call came in about a driver swerving off the road and popping their tire.

"It’s been hectic for this weather because we can’t get to people fast enough, but it’s because of the roads," Holliday says.



Holliday and his crew are expecting a busy night tonight, as the slush refreezes and turns to black ice.



"Hopefully we don't have to get out too much in it because it’s going to be twice as bad for us; these tow trucks don't do well on the ice at all," Holliday says.

A driver's best bet is to hang the car keys up for the night and avoid a call for a tow from the crow.

