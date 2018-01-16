Hundreds of East Texans without power in freezing temperatures

Hundreds of East Texans are without power, as of 8 o'clock Tuesday night.

According to Oncor, people in Tyler are reporting nearly 100 customers without power.

And in the Athens area, 360 Oncor customers.

Swepco is reporting the area Northeast of Longview is reporting 80 of its customers without power.

A little more than 170 customers are without power right now in Marshall.

A spokesperson tells us, the reason for the Marshall outage is because of downed wires.

Make sure to stay with KLTV for the latest.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.