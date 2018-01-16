East Texans deal with icy roads during commute

On one of the iciest days of the year for Tyler, people all around the city struggled to drive in dangerous road conditions. Douglas Hansen knows first-hand what it’s like to fall victim to ice patches.



"I tried to make it in to work and lost part of my front bumper," Hansen said.

After calling off work, Hansen decided to help direct traffic along Broadway and Amherst to prevent other accidents.



"For the most part I've been helping people not run into curbs,” Hansen said. “Being a Good Samaritan."



And a Good Samaritan indeed, during our interview with Hansen, he stopped us because of someone in need.

"I’ve got to help this person," Hansen said.

Much like the Broadway intersection, most of the roads around the city with inclines were shut down due to people sliding downhill. But Hansen said that didn’t stop some people from putting their vehicles to the test.

"For the most part people in big trucks just want to see if people can make it up the hill,” Hansen said. “So they try to race up the hill.”



Bannon Hudson didn’t want to drive in these conditions for fear of other drivers.



"Tyler drivers don't know how to drive even in good weather,” Hudson said. “I’m always afraid when I’m driving in Tyler."



While we don’t get weather like this often, and driving conditions are a pain, there is always a bright side to every situation. Daniel Lara uses days off like these to relax and have a good time.



"Getting friends together and hanging out, and trying to do something kinda neat," Lara said.



No matter what the reason for getting on the roads, everyone can agree that one thing remains the most important.



"Get home,” Hansen said. “Everybody needs to get home safe."

