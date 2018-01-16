Caught on Camera: 18 wheeler hit smashes stoplight during icy slide

Packed snow and ice covered the roadways in Longview as it did all over East Texas presenting drivers there with challenges, mostly getting up hills.

An 18-wheeler slid down the hill and slammed into a stoplight pole at Hawkins Parkway and Airline and it was all caught on camera.

Kristy Boyd and her husband decided to go to Hawkins Parkway and help pull a friend off the road who was stuck on a hill.

After they and Longview police got the road cleared of several stuck vehicles, Boyd started shooting video with her phone. She shot an 18 wheeler that didn’t have enough momentum to make it up the hill. It slid backwards, collided with the stoplight pole and knocked it down. No other vehicles were involved and no one was hurt in the wreck.

