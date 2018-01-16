Longview icy roads: slipping, sliding and Samaritans

Even a mail truck needed a little help to get going. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Frozen precipitation began coming down around midnight Monday in Gregg County, and by morning everything was white. Fortunately I put a towel down on the windshield so it didn’t take too long to get moving.

Except I couldn’t get far. A hill on Pine Tree Road was jammed with stuck vehicles. Heading the other way going down Gilmer to Hawkins Parkway it was more of the same.

Eventually at Hawkins Parkway and Bill Owens people were realizing they might be better off with ice skates. The intersection is a hill in every direction and vehicles were stuck all around, like Shaun Garrison who made it twenty miles from Ore City just to stop here.

“The only thing that got me was that car stopped in front of me. If the car wouldn’t have been stopped in front of me I would’ve been able to go ahead,” Garrison said.

With wreckers tied up elsewhere it was Cody Owen to the rescue with his 4 wheel drive.

“There’s a ton of cars lined up watching other people stuck,” Owen said.

He wasn’t just watching. He pulled out:

“Eight so far. And I’m fixing to go get nine right here,” Owen stated.

Aaron Collier and Colby Boles were on the sidelines watching the show.

“Just seeing all these cars get hit, it’s pretty crazy,” Collier said.

Neither rain nor snow nor sleet nor dark of night shall stay these couriers..with a little help from a friend in a big truck.

Across town Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop was out in it with all the police he could put on duty like blocking traffic on an icy Eastman Road hill.

“Had you heard that people were just helping out of the goodness of their heart?” I asked the chief.

“No. I hadn’t heard until actually you mentioned it. But that’s a good thing that they stopped to help because I know up on the loop we had several vehicles that were stuck at one time,” Chief Bishop said.

By mid day roads cleared up a little but were still slick, as is indicated by a man who hit a curb and broke off a rear wheel. The fact that it happened in front of an auto parts store didn’t make him feel much better about it.

I think Felicia Robertson and friends had the best idea.

“A lot of people got stuck out today, so we decided to just walk and get us some food,” Robertson smiled.

Of course, there are dangers in that too.

Good Samaritan Cody Owens said since he didn’t have to work he’d pull people up the hill as long as he needed to. Chief Bishop pointed out though some of the ice melted there will be plenty left on the roads in the morning.

