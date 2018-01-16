Tyler Police Department assists drivers on icy roadways

Tyler police have been working all day to assist stranded drivers on the icy roadways.

Throughout the day, officers were called to scenes across the Tyler community where drivers lost control of their vehicles and slid off the roadways.

"For the officers I can tell you firsthand, one of the main issues is the ice, just like for anyone else, but we're out in it," Detective Jeff Roberts said.

Officers responded to several accidents as motorists struggled to make it to their destination. But fender benders weren't the only danger police dealt with; it's what came after the accidents occurred.

"Some of the accidents we've been on today, people have fallen on the ice after an accident and been injured so that's why it's an all-around dangerous situation for everyone," Roberts said.

Although many of the officers have worked in freezing temperatures; Detective Roberts said it definitely isn't easy.

"Fortunately most of the officers are used to working in cold conditions [but] it doesn't make it any better," he said. "We just prepare and have the right gear with us; gloves, hand warmers, earmuffs, just things that can help keep you warm."

Although some of the ice has thawed, officers advise drivers to remain cautious as the temperatures drop back down into the teens tonight. Roadways are expected to refreeze.

