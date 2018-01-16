East Texas school officials share fun new musical school closure videos

East Texas school officials are working to make their snow day announcements extra-fun for their students and parents this week, and they're doing it musically.

Superintendent Jay Ratliff of Big Sandy ISD made a video, in country style, outside in the snow with his guitar on his lap, to announce the closing of school for Wednesday.

Of course, Principal Elsa (also known as Traci Jones) couldn't be outdone, so she's back for a second day, this time with with Ana, to announce Wednesday's school closure for Harleton ISD.

Next thing you know, White Oak ISD middle school principal Becky Balboa threw her hat in the ring with a rap.

We appreciate the sense of fun these videos brings to East Texas. Let us know if you see any more of these videos and send us an email with a link to webstaff@kltv.com.

