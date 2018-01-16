First Alert Weather Day extended through Thursday morning

Very hazardous roadways are expected to persist here in East Texas through at least Wednesday morning, or until the sun can start to melt the ice on our roads.

A significant REFREEZE is likely overnight tonight. Temperatures today are not expected to get out of the lower to middle 20s across East Texas, dropping to near 13 degrees overnight tonight.

Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for most of East Texas through 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Highs for Wednesday are not expected to climb much higher than the lower to middle 30s before dropping, once again, into the upper teens on Thursday morning.



We finally climb above freezing Thursday morning about 10 a.m. That is when the First Alert Weather Days will end.

Please remember the 4Ps. Make sure everyone is warm, make sure your Pets are taken care of, Indoors or able to get in warm shelter, make sure your pipes remain insulated, and protect any plants that have made it through this January so far.

Wind chill advisories are also in effect for tonight as wind chills are expected to be in the single digits throughout the night and early Wednesday morning. Bundle up if you have to go outside.

Plenty of sunshine is likely starting on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. This sunshine should melt the ice/snow that is currently giving us such a hard time getting around. Looks like, by late Thursday morning, traveling around should be much, much better. We will continue to update you.



