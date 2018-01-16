Video shows 18-wheeler crash into Longview traffic light

A Longview woman has posted a video from Tuesday morning of an 18-wheeler driver, unable to make it up a hill, crash into a traffic light.

Kristy Boyd posted the video afternoon.

The video shows drivers trying to make it up a hill going westbound on Hawkins Street near the Longview ISD football stadium. An 18-wheeler carrying a flatbed trailer does not make it up the hill and begins backing up and into a traffic light, which falls and crashes into a power line

Longview Police Sgt. Shane McCarver said he did not believe the driver was cited.

In just an hour after posting, Boyd’s video has 245,000 views.

